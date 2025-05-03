Canals originating from Nasrat Division will remain closed until May 10

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Executive Engineer Irrigation Department, Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zulfiqar Ali Khosa has issued a public notification stating that due to shortage of water in the Rohri Canal, several canals originating from the Nasrat Division will remain closed until May 10.

According to the official statement, the canals those will remain closed from May 2 until May 10, 6 am as part of the warabandi (water distribution schedule) include Tetri Minor, Kot Laloo Minor, Chhanri Distributary, Sher Khan Minor, Abdul Hussain Minor, New Daur Minor, pareemabad Minor, Dholo Minor, Shunar Minor, Dhoro Khanjan Minor, Akdoyee Minor, Bhatt Maro Distributary, Dhojai Minor, Kiarion Minor, Dhoro Naro Minor, Panju Chan Minor, Jhemal Minor, Nawaz Dahri Minor, Channa Distributary, Gabri Minor, Rano Minor, Chamro Minor, Shahpur Distributary, and Barhoon Minor.

APP/rzq-nsm