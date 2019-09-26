UrduPoint.com
CEAD Welcomes Peace Motor Bikers Rally At Jamshoro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:09 PM

The Peace Motor Bikers Rally which reached at the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro was accorded warm welcome by the faculty and students of the centre on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Peace Motor Bikers Rally which reached at the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro was accorded warm welcome by the faculty and students of the centre on Thursday.

The rally was organized by Cross Route Club (CRC) Lahore to promote tourism in Pakistan that included bikers from Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mureedke, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

The rally started from Lahore on September 21 and entered the Sindh province on September 23 and the bikers witnessed the historical and tourist places in Kashmore, Mohen Jo Daro, Larkana, Dadu, Khudabad, Kalohora graveyard, Gorakh Hill Station, Sehwan, Rani Kot and others.

A total of 65 bikers rally led by CRC Chairman Mukaram Tareen Jahangard and President Salman Hameed Khokhar was received by Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, faculty members and officers on their arrival at the Centre. The leaders of the rally also took part in plantation campaign at CEAD and exchanged gifts with Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan.

The bikers will reach at Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on September 27 on the occasion of world tourism day.

