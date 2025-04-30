Chairman PIYASS commends capital police raid on F-7 Sheesha Cafe

Chairman, PIYASS International Human Rights, Rana Imran Latif, on Wednesday, praised Islamabad Police for conducting a successful raid on a Sheesha Cafe in F-7 Markaz, arresting 16 individuals and recovering a large quantity of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman, PIYASS International Human Rights, Rana Imran Latif, on Wednesday, praised Islamabad Police for conducting a successful raid on a Sheesha Cafe in F-7 Markaz, arresting 16 individuals and recovering a large quantity of narcotics.

Latif, in his message, commended Islamabad Police Chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officers for their courageous decision in taking action against influential suspects who have long been encouraging young people to use drugs.

He also praised SHO Police Station Kohsar Mian Khurram for his bold operation.

Latif expressed the hope that the Federal capital police would continue indiscriminate actions against all such Sheesha Cafes operating as a 'nursery for narcotics'.