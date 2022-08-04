UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Visits Police Line On Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visits Police Line on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday visited the Police Line on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police and met with the families of martyrs and their children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday visited the Police Line on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police and met with the families of martyrs and their children.

He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and affection with the children of the police martyrs and showed his love for them. The families of police martyrs and their children made selfies with him and he also had photographs with them. The CM invited the families of police martyrs and their children on a lunch.

Earlier, the chief minister reached police line where the children of the police martyrs presented him with a flower bouquet. The smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute to him. The CM paid a visit to the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid a flower wreath there and also prayed for them. The CM inked his comments in the visitor's book.

Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Love

Recent Stories

Indonesia's weekly COVID-19 cases rise to around 3 ..

Indonesia's weekly COVID-19 cases rise to around 38,000

41 seconds ago
 Supreme Court accepts ETPB contention, dismisses a ..

Supreme Court accepts ETPB contention, dismisses appeal of ETPB property holder

43 seconds ago
 US Ambassador visits Burn & Trauma Center at HMC

US Ambassador visits Burn & Trauma Center at HMC

46 seconds ago
 SEPCO set up crisis management cell

SEPCO set up crisis management cell

48 seconds ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

3 minutes ago
 Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange ..

Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.