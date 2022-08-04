Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visits Police Line on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday visited the Police Line on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police and met with the families of martyrs and their children

He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and affection with the children of the police martyrs and showed his love for them. The families of police martyrs and their children made selfies with him and he also had photographs with them. The CM invited the families of police martyrs and their children on a lunch.

Earlier, the chief minister reached police line where the children of the police martyrs presented him with a flower bouquet. The smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute to him. The CM paid a visit to the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid a flower wreath there and also prayed for them. The CM inked his comments in the visitor's book.

Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other officials were also present on the occasion.