Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

City receives light rain, more from Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The provincial capital on Tuesday received light rain which turned weather pleasant, bringing

maximum temperature down while the Met office has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm

(few moderate/ heavy falls) from Friday to Saturday.

The city witnessed drizzle on Jail Road, Gulberg, Airport, Muslim Town, Green Town, Samanabad, Laxmi Chowk, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Farrukhabad, Iqbal Town, Johar Town and other areas while light rain occurred at some places.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 24th of April (night) and likely to grip most upper parts on 26th of April.

Under the influence of this weather system

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (few moderate/ heavy falls) is expected in Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 26th to 29th April (morning). While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 26-28. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

