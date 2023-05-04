Cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains, thunderstorm predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly partly cloudy and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

However, thunderstorm-rains occurred at isolated places in Mansehra, Mardan and Nowshera districts. Rain (recorded in mm): Cherat 02, Balakot 01, Takht Bhai and Risalpur Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 30/23, Chitral 30/11, Timergara 27/15, Dir 27/11, Mirkhani 27/09, Kalam 20/05, Drosh 29/14, Saidu Sharif 26/14, Pattan 29/17, Malam Jabba 14/07, Takht Bhai 30/18, Kakul 22/10, Balakot 25/13, Parachinar 22/08, Bannu 32/19, Cherat 21/13, D.I. Khan 31/21.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 32°C in Bannu.