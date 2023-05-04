UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Scattered Rains, Thunderstorm Predicted For KP

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains, thunderstorm predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly partly cloudy and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

However, thunderstorm-rains occurred at isolated places in Mansehra, Mardan and Nowshera districts. Rain (recorded in mm): Cherat 02, Balakot 01, Takht Bhai and Risalpur Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 30/23, Chitral 30/11, Timergara 27/15, Dir 27/11, Mirkhani 27/09, Kalam 20/05, Drosh 29/14, Saidu Sharif 26/14, Pattan 29/17, Malam Jabba 14/07, Takht Bhai 30/18, Kakul 22/10, Balakot 25/13, Parachinar 22/08, Bannu 32/19, Cherat 21/13, D.I. Khan 31/21.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 32°C in Bannu.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve S ..

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

18 minutes ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 FM leaves for India to participate in SCO CFM Meet ..

FM leaves for India to participate in SCO CFM Meeting in Goa

26 minutes ago
 PM to represent Pakistan in Kingâ€™s coronation ce ..

PM to represent Pakistan in Kingâ€™s coronation ceremony in London

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.