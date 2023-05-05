UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Cloudy weather with scattered rain, thunderstorm likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather over most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Kohat districts.

Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely to occur over Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy/dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms occurred in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Lower & Upper Dir, Kohat, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Nowshera districts.

Rain (recorded in mm): Saidu Sharif 50, Malamjaba 34, Kakul 15, Balakot 13, Timergara & Kohat Airbase 05 (each), Peshawar Airport & Upper Dir 03 (each), D.I.Khan 01 and Risalpur Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 28/23, Chitral 27/13, Timergara 27/15, Dir 23/10, Mirkhani 27/10, Kalam 19/05, Drosh 27/14, Saidu Sharif 25/12, Pattan 28/17, Malam Jabba 15/06, Takht Bhai 26/17, Kakul 17/08, Balakot 19/11, Parachinar 23/07, Bannu 29/15, Cherat 22/13, D.I. Khan 32/19.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 32°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot Airport

Recent Stories

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

14 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

21 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathersâ€™ decision to establis ..

51 minutes ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.