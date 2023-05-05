Cloudy weather with scattered rain, thunderstorm likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather over most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Kohat districts.

Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely to occur over Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy/dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms occurred in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Lower & Upper Dir, Kohat, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Nowshera districts.

Rain (recorded in mm): Saidu Sharif 50, Malamjaba 34, Kakul 15, Balakot 13, Timergara & Kohat Airbase 05 (each), Peshawar Airport & Upper Dir 03 (each), D.I.Khan 01 and Risalpur Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 28/23, Chitral 27/13, Timergara 27/15, Dir 23/10, Mirkhani 27/10, Kalam 19/05, Drosh 27/14, Saidu Sharif 25/12, Pattan 28/17, Malam Jabba 15/06, Takht Bhai 26/17, Kakul 17/08, Balakot 19/11, Parachinar 23/07, Bannu 29/15, Cherat 22/13, D.I. Khan 32/19.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 32°C in Dera Ismail Khan.