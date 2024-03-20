CM Chairs Meeting On ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Project
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project under which 100,000 housing units would be constructed for the low-income people.
The CM said that home is the basic need of every family, and ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project would fulfill the very basic need of low-income groups. She ordered to urgently complete the site selection process in six major cities of Punjab for the purpose. These cities include Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.
The chief minister ordered for selecting sites keeping in view all basic amenities. If spaces available, construct these houses in city centres; otherwise choose the nearest places to ensure public convenience, adding that Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project would be a landmark success, where people would get all the facilities to live happily.
The chief minister was briefed that the board of Revenue has identified 117 sites across Punjab, which will be inspected and finalised immediately.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretaries Housing, Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG Lahore Development Authority, DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), Project Director Punjab Affordable Housing Programme and other senior officers attended the meeting.
