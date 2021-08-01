Coordination network established to avert untoward situation during Muharram ul Haram: Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East and President of Muttahida Ulema board (MUB) Punjab Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said a coordination network had been established across the country to avert any untoward situation during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing a meeting of Ulema and religious scholars of all schools of thoughts to evolve consensus for maintaining peace during the ensuing month of Muharram-ul-Haram, he said liaison offices had been set up in Green Tower Islamabad and Lahore to maintain close coordination among all stake holders during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The forum issued a 14 point joint declaration to ensure peace and harmony during the upcoming holy month.

The joint declaration prepared in line with Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative states that sectarian hatred, armed sectarian conflict and the use of force to impose one's views and ideology on others is against the rules of Islamic Shariah and spreading anarchy and chaos in the state is a national crime.

Ulema, Mashaikhs and Muftis of all religious sects of Pakistan unanimously reject extremist thinking and extremism completely.

It is a responsibility to keep and ensure the sanctity of the Holy Prophets, the Companions of the Holy Prophet, and the spouses of the holy prophet and the Ahl al-Bayt (as) and all religious schools of thought refrain from those who utter sacrilegious comments and fan sectarian differences.

Swearing against each other (Galum Galuch), slander, provocation, hatred and killing one another on the accounts of hatred or dissension or imposing one's ideology and views on others through coercion or persecution each other's lives is against the Islamic Shariah. All these practices are Haraam and the Ulema and Mashaykhs of the country declare their dissociation against such elements.

The use of religious symbols and raising slogans for private objectives and purposes and for the acquisition of armed power (Influence) is absolutely not correct according to the Qur'an and Sunnah.

*The declaration said it is the responsibility of the Ulema, Mashaykh and Muftis to make people aware of the differences between right and wrong ideologies, while declaring someone as infidel (Takfir) is the jurisdiction of the state which will be decided by the state according to Islamic Shariah.

* All non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan have the full rights to worship and practice their religion in their worship places. While on the eve of their festivals according to their respective religions, they own the right by the Constitution of Pakistan to celebrate their festivities.

* Any individual, group or organization cannot deprive them from rights as defined by Constitution of Pakistan.

* It is not permissible to kill those who live in peace in a Muslim Islamic state, but it is a sin and cruelty for those who trespass and violate the Constitution of Pakistan and the laws of Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the state to punish them within the law.

* According to islam, respect for women and respect for their rights is necessary for all. Giving women the right to inheritance and the education of women is commanded by Islamic law.

* The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the sacred trust of God Almighty, so it is not permissible to use it for any kind of terrorism and extremism and we all declare dissociation against such elements.

* Participation in or in any way supporting the armed uprising against the state of Pakistan, in any case, it is not permissible to do so.

* Armed actions against the government or the armed forces and other security agencies fall into the category of insurrection which is forbidden by Sharia. We salute the sacrifices and struggle of Pakistan's armed forces and security agencies for the country and the nation.

* Only the Islamic State has the authority to start that aspect of jihad which includes war and fighting.

* The use of force in the name of enforcing Sharia, armed confrontation against the state, anarchy, riots and all forms of terrorism are forbidden under Islamic Sharia. The declaration was inked by Members Muthahida Ulema Board, Ulema of all school of thoughts including Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi;Peer Hassan Hasib-ur-Rehman;Maulana Muhammad Siddique Hazarvi;Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari;Maulana Usman Afzal Qadri;Maulana Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi;Sahibzada Hamid Raza;Maulana Fazlur Raheem Ashrafi;Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan;Dr. Sarfraz Awan; Maulana Zafarullah Shafiq; Maulana Abdul Kareem Nadeem; Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid; Maulana Usman Baig Farooqi; Maulana Zubair Zaheer;Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari;Maulana Tariq Mehmood Yazdani;Dr. Zakirur Rehman;Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari;Allama Muhammad Hussein Akbar;Allama Afzal Haidri;Allama Arif Husein Wahidi;Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem (Rahim Yar Khan);Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan);Qazi Matiullah Saeedi (Gujarat);Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore);Maulana Asad Zakaria (Karachi);Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad);Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi (Sahiwal);Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali (Dera Ghazi Khan);Maulana Noman Hashir (Rawalpindi);Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, (Islamabad);Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan);Maulana Aslam Siddiqui (Lahore);Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini (Daska); Maulana Abdul Rauf (Bahawalnagar);Maulana Fahim Al Hassan Farooqi (Sheikhupura); Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Kasur); Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot); Maulana Muneeb Haidari (Narwal); Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza (Chakwal);Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh); Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gojra); Maulana Shabbir Khatana (Hafizabad);Mufti Muhammad Omar Farooq (Khanewal); Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran); Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur);Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Maki (Muzaffargarh); Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiyah (Nankana);Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman Muawiyah (Talagang); Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur);Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahim Yar Khan);Maulana Yasir Alvi (Samundari);Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqi (Vehari); Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala);Maulana Aqeel Zubair (Sargodha) and Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman (Layyah).