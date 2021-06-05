COVID-19 claims 11 more patients, infects 722 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 11 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,116 and 722 new cases emerged when 13,536 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,116 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,536 samples were tested which detected 722 cases that constituted 5.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,180,063 tests have been conducted against which 323,055 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 294,257 patients have recovered, including 747 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,682 patients were under treatment, of them 22,741 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 916 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 859 patients was stated to be critical, including 81 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 722 new cases, 436 have been detected from Karachi, including 152 from East, 81 Central, 77 Korangi, 61 South, 43 Malir and West 22, Hyderabad has 52, Tando Allahyar 22, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur 20 each, Dadu and Matiari 15 each, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Sujawal 14 each, Sanghar 13, Larkana 12, Tharparkar and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Badin nine, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot six each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Shikarpur two each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.