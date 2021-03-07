UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 39 Lives, Infects 1,780 More People

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 39 lives, infects 1,780 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 18,055 with 1,780 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,038 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine coronavirus patients have died during past 24 hours, 37 of them were under treatment in hospital and two in their respective quarantines and homes on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 39 deaths, 20 people had died under treatment on ventilators.

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 17 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 40 percent, ICT 27 percent and Multan 29 percent.

Around 216 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,887 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 10,591 in Sindh, 15,862 in Punjab, 6,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,084 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 366 in Balochistan, 413 in GB, and 859 in AJK.

Around 559, 248 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 590, 508 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,534, Balochistan 19,114, GB 4,959, ICT 45,519, KP 73,708, Punjab 177,008 and Sindh 259,666.

About 13,205 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,424 perished in Sindh among 13 of them died during past 24 hours. 12 in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

5,552 in Punjab had died with 18 deaths in past 24 hours. 17 occurred in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,109 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 508 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 201 in Balochistan among one death occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 102 in GB and 309 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 9,212,480 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,060 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

3 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

4 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.