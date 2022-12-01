UrduPoint.com

Dense Fog Causes Low Visibility, Temporary Closures On Motorways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Dense fog causes low visibility, temporary closures on motorways

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Dense fog in various cities has badly affected the traffic flow at night causing temporary closures at various routes including Peshawar, Rashakai, Swat Expressway, Karnal Sher Khan and Ismaila.

Talking to APP, an official of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector Saqib Waheed said that the visibility had dropped due to dense fog on main roads in plain areas during the night, due to which certain routes are closed temporarily from late night till morning.

Considering the visibility and fog, he said motorway police temporarily closed routes from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai and Swat Expressway from Karnal Sher Khan to Ismaila for all kinds of traffic.

He said the motorway police had appealed to the travellers for using Grand Trunk (GT) Road during foggy weathers for hurdle-free journeys.

He also advised that in the foggy season, keep the middle distance between the vehicles more than in normal conditions, adding that before starting the journey, take advisory from helpline 130.

\395

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Swat Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Karnal All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

2 hours ago
 Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

11 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

11 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

12 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.