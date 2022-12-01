Dense fog causes low visibility, temporary closures on motorways

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Dense fog in various cities has badly affected the traffic flow at night causing temporary closures at various routes including Peshawar, Rashakai, Swat Expressway, Karnal Sher Khan and Ismaila.

Talking to APP, an official of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector Saqib Waheed said that the visibility had dropped due to dense fog on main roads in plain areas during the night, due to which certain routes are closed temporarily from late night till morning.

Considering the visibility and fog, he said motorway police temporarily closed routes from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai and Swat Expressway from Karnal Sher Khan to Ismaila for all kinds of traffic.

He said the motorway police had appealed to the travellers for using Grand Trunk (GT) Road during foggy weathers for hurdle-free journeys.

He also advised that in the foggy season, keep the middle distance between the vehicles more than in normal conditions, adding that before starting the journey, take advisory from helpline 130.

