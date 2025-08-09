Open Menu

Divisional Commissioner Directs Flag Hoisting In Mirpur Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Divisional Commissioner directs flag hoisting in Mirpur Division

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has directed all government and semi-government institutions, municipal corporations, and development institutions in Mirpur Division to display national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir on the occasion of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day.

According to the details, the Commissioner issued these directives while chairing a meeting of heads of nation-building institutions in Mirpur. The flags will be displayed on government vehicles, offices, and homes, showcasing national pride and enthusiasm.

The Commissioner while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized the importance of celebrating Independence Day with dignity and national enthusiasm.

He directed departmental heads to display Independence Day banners and national flags in markets, adding to the festive atmosphere. The celebrations, which began on August 7, will continue throughout the week, culminating on August 14. The Commissioner urged officers and employees to work with the public to make the celebrations a success.

The Commissioner also directed that government vehicles be decorated with national flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner encouraged people from all walks of life to enthusiastically participate in the scheduled Independence Day celebrations.

APP/ahr/378

