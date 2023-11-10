Open Menu

Drug Smuggler Arrested With 5kg Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Drug smuggler arrested with 5kg heroin

CIA police arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered five kg of heroin while he was attempting to transport it to Burewala from Peshawar, police said on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) CIA police arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered five kg of heroin while he was attempting to transport it to Burewala from Peshawar, police said on Friday.

On the orders of DPO Vehari Esa Khan Sukhaira, Incharge CIA Burewala Malik Muhammad Zaman, accompanied by a police team led by SHO PS Gaggo Mandi Adnan Tipu, set up a picket at Burewala entrance point, Adda Ghulam Rasool.

The police intercepted a vehicle and found five kilograms of heroin from a drug peddler, named Israfeel Rehman, a member of an inter-provincial gang and was arrested.

Police have registered case and sent the drug smuggler to jail.

The DPO said that intelligence-based operations against drug traffickers would continue to eliminate the menace from the society.

APP/aaj/ifi

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Jail CIA Vehicle Vehari Burewala Gaggo Mandi From

Recent Stories

Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for ..

Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for election

4 minutes ago
 PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

4 minutes ago
 Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets ..

Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets: transport minister

2 minutes ago
 Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to ..

Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to govern

2 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

8 minutes ago
 'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Eur ..

'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

2 minutes ago
Travel Mart Mela concludes

Travel Mart Mela concludes

2 minutes ago
 Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Champions ..

Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Championship

2 minutes ago
 DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Commi ..

DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Committee meeting

2 minutes ago
 18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases r ..

18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases registered

2 minutes ago
 5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council lights up Diwali to demand ..

Pakistan Hindu Council lights up Diwali to demand ceasefire in Gaza

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan