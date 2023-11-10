Drug smuggler arrested with 5kg heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CIA police arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered five kg of heroin while he was attempting to transport it to Burewala from Peshawar, police said on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) CIA police arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered five kg of heroin while he was attempting to transport it to Burewala from Peshawar, police said on Friday.

On the orders of DPO Vehari Esa Khan Sukhaira, Incharge CIA Burewala Malik Muhammad Zaman, accompanied by a police team led by SHO PS Gaggo Mandi Adnan Tipu, set up a picket at Burewala entrance point, Adda Ghulam Rasool.

The police intercepted a vehicle and found five kilograms of heroin from a drug peddler, named Israfeel Rehman, a member of an inter-provincial gang and was arrested.

Police have registered case and sent the drug smuggler to jail.

The DPO said that intelligence-based operations against drug traffickers would continue to eliminate the menace from the society.

APP/aaj/ifi