Open Menu

Education Board Issued Revised Schedule For Cancelled Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Education board issued revised schedule for cancelled papers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued a revised schedule for the examination papers which were cancelled due to the emergency situation in the country.

According to Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali here Thursday, the examination papers of Secondary school (Practical) and Intermediate (Theory) scheduled on May 7 and May 9 were cancelled due to the emergency situation in the country by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab. The cancelled papers have now been rescheduled with the approval of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) and will be conducted as per the revised dates given below.

According to the schedule, Secondary School Practical First Annual Examination, 2025, (Chemistry Paper) previous dates were 7.

5.2025 and 9.5.2025 which will now be held on 26.5.2025 and 27.5.2025 respectively.

Higher Secondary School First Annual Examination, 2025,

Tarjama-Tul-Quran-e-Majeed (Compulsory) (Group First) and (Group Second) and Ethics/Civic (For Non-Muslims) which were scheduled on 9.5.2025 will now be held on 31.5.2025.

Similarly, Islamic Studies (Elective) (Humanities Group) and Principles of Accounting (Commerce Group) first group and second group were scheduled on 7.5.2025 and revised date is 16.6.2025.

All candidates have been directed to appear in the rescheduled papers at their already allotted examination centers/ laboratories/time.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

7 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan