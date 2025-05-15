Education board issued revised schedule for cancelled papers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued a revised schedule for the examination papers which were cancelled due to the emergency situation in the country.

According to Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali here Thursday, the examination papers of Secondary school (Practical) and Intermediate (Theory) scheduled on May 7 and May 9 were cancelled due to the emergency situation in the country by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab. The cancelled papers have now been rescheduled with the approval of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) and will be conducted as per the revised dates given below.

According to the schedule, Secondary School Practical First Annual Examination, 2025, (Chemistry Paper) previous dates were 7.

5.2025 and 9.5.2025 which will now be held on 26.5.2025 and 27.5.2025 respectively.

Higher Secondary School First Annual Examination, 2025,

Tarjama-Tul-Quran-e-Majeed (Compulsory) (Group First) and (Group Second) and Ethics/Civic (For Non-Muslims) which were scheduled on 9.5.2025 will now be held on 31.5.2025.

Similarly, Islamic Studies (Elective) (Humanities Group) and Principles of Accounting (Commerce Group) first group and second group were scheduled on 7.5.2025 and revised date is 16.6.2025.

All candidates have been directed to appear in the rescheduled papers at their already allotted examination centers/ laboratories/time.