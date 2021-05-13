UrduPoint.com
Eid Is A Reward From Allah Almighty For Muslim Ummah: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The festival of Eid is a reward from Allah Almighty for the Muslim Ummah, Governor Shah Farman said while congratulating the entire nation, including the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message of greeting, the Governor KP Shah Farman said that the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is a charming and practical picture of unity and brotherhood of the Muslim Ummah.

Eid prayer gatherings and collective rejoicing is a beautiful example of the Muslim Ummah's bond of religious and social harmony, which is also enchanting for people of other religions of the world. He said Ramadan was month of blessing for the entire Muslim Ummah, followed by Eid celebration.

There is a reward from Allah Almighty and on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, all Muslims, irrespective of sect, color, rich and poor, benefit from the reward of Allah Almighty and celebrate together, for which we are thankful to Allah, the Governor said.

"The current third wave of Corona, a global epidemic, has become a test for us at the moment and due to strict precautionary measures, we are unable to celebrate the traditional joys of Eid al-Fitr this time around," he said in his message.

The traditional colors of Eid have been affected temporarily by the Corona trial, but only for a while, the Governor said. It is better to confine oneself to one's family than to leave one's family forever, he remarked.

The people are requested to take seriously the third wave of Corona epidemic which is extremely dangerous and to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in their homes, the Governor said. Celebrate in accordance with social etiquette because unity, perseverance, determination and taking care of each other's needs are the reflection of the best nations, the governor said in this Eid-ul-Fitr gathering.

The governor urged the people to offer special prayers for a prosperous Pakistan and to keep the entire nation safe from natural calamities, accidents, epidemics and evil eye of the enemy. He said with the grace of Almighty Allah we all are committed to work for the peace, security, development and prosperity of the country.

