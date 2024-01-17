Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attract voters in native districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The election campaign has gained momentum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where politcal heavyweights are trying to attract voters with different catchy slogans to secure victory from their native districts against their arch political rivals.

The candidates expediated election campaign by addressing people gathering in their home constituencies. Qumi Watan Party Chief, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao from Charsadda, Jamiat Ulema islam Central Ameer, Maulana Fazlur Rehman from DI Khan and Central Ameer of Jumat e Islami Sirajul Haq from Dir Lower whom are flexing muscles in their home districts Constituencies started addressing public rallies.

According to electoral lists issued by the respective Returning Officers, Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak from Nowshera and Awami National Party KP President Aimal Wali Khan from Charsadda have started mobilizing workers at home districts.

Pervez Khattak is contesting election from NA 33 Nowshera-I and two provincial assembly constituencies in his hometown of Nowshera while his two sons Ibrahim Khattak and Ismail Khattak are the party candidates for PK-85 and PK-86 in Nowshera.

The son-in-law and nephew of the PTI-P chief, Dr Imran Khattak, are flexing muscles on NA-33 and PK-89 in Nowshera.

Former provincial minister, Liaqat Khan Khattak, the brother of PTI-P Chairman Pervez Khattak, and his son, Ahad Khattak, are contesting election for PK-87 and PK-88 in the Nowshera district on the tickets of JUIF where tough electoral battle is expected between mainstream political parties.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), PTI, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) have fielded strong candidates as well family members besides electables to secure victory.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is contesting election from NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan and his son Maulana Asad Mahmood is trying luck in NA-43 Tank. Maulana Asajad Rehman, another son of the JUI-F Chief, is a candidate for NA-41 in Lakki Marwat.

Two younger brothers of the JUI-F chief Maulana Lutfur Rehman and Maulana Ubaidur Rehman are flexing muscles from provincial assembly seats in DI Khan.

JUIF has awarded ticket to former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani for two KP assembly constituencies in his home district Bannu while his son and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani is contesting for National Assembly in the same district.

PTI has fielded its central general secretary Omar Ayub Khan for the National Assembly seat in Haripur while his close relatives Arshad Ayub and Akbar Ayub is eying for PK-47 and PK-46 Haripur.

PTI provincial president and former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur is contesting election from a National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies in DI Khan while his brother Faisal Amin Gandapur is a candidate for the provincial assembly seat from the same district.

Former speaker of the national assembly Asad Qaisar is contesting election on National Assembly and his brother Aqibullah Khan for PK-50 in Swabi on behalf of PTI. Former provincial minister Shahram Khan Tarakai is eyeing on NA-20 and Faisal Khan Tarakai is fielded for PK-52 Swabi by PTI.

PTI has also fielded former MNA Fazl Mohammad Khan for NA-25 while his nephew Hamza Naseer Khan for PK-64 in Charsadda.

PML-N has awarded tickets to its provincial president Amir Muqam Khan for two National Assembly constituencies and one KP Assembly in Swat and Shangla while his brother Dr Ibad is contesting for a provincial assembly seat in Shangla on the PML-N ticket.

Provincial spokesperson for the PML-N Ikhtiyar Wali Khan is contesting for one National Assembly NA-33 and PK-88 in Nowshera while his brother Liaqat Wali is the party candidate for PK-85 in the same city.

PML-N has awarded a ticket to former MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi for National Assembly while his son and nephew Bilawal Afridi and Shafiq Afridi will contest for two provincial assembly constituencies in Khyber.

Similarly, PPP has awarded a ticket to former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan for NA while his son Arbab Zarak Khan for PK-80 in Peshawar while Asma Alamgir has been nominated for the reserved women's seat for national assembly.

Kiramatullah Chagharmati, a former speaker of the KP Assembly, and his nephew Razaullah Khan are also contesting on the PPP ticket in Peshawar.

PPP has awarded tickets to Usman Khan Tarakai for the National Assembly and Biland Khan Tarakai for the provincial assembly in Swabi district where they will face PTI candidates Shahram Tarakzai and Faisal Khan Tarakai.

Also, PPP has felided Faisal Karim Kundi for the national assembly seat and his brother Ahmad Karim Kundi for PK-112 in the DI Khan district. Ihsan Miankhel and Qaisar Miankhel are also the PPP candidates for the provincial assembly in the same district.

ANP has awarded a ticket to former federal minister and its central leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour for NA-32 in Peshawar while Samar Haroon Bilour, former MPA and widow of Haroon Bilour, is contesting on the ANP ticket against PK-83.

QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao will contest for National Assembly seat NA-24 in Charsadda while his son Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, a former provincial senior minister, will aspire for KP Assembly seats.

Pakistan Muslim League N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is contesting election from Mansehra.

Political observers said that participation of political stalwarts in election 2024 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected the political importance of the province where though electoral battle is expected among candidates on February 8, 2024.

