Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues show cause notice to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto over NA-205 elections

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued show cause notice in the name of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto.According to details, a monitoring team of the ECP issued the notice to the National Assembly member for trying to influence the elections in NA-205 (Ghotki).PPP stalwarts Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah and Nasir Hussain Shah have also been issued notices by the state institute demanding answers for their participation and campaigning in favor of the party candidate in the constituency.The Election Commission also issued a show cause notice to Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Sardar Ali Gohar Mehr along with assembly members islam Sheikh and Ali Nawaz Mehr.

Earlier, The NA-205-Ghotki-II by-election is likely to be delayed for seven days or more due to the ongoing case of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Sindh High Court (SHC).According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Sindh High Court (SHC) has stopped ECP from publishing ballot papers till July 16.

The SHC will announce the verdict on July 16."It is not possible to print ballot papers within one day after the announcement of a verdict by SHC on July 16, said ECP. However, the ECP is mulling over to hold Ghokti by-polls on July 25 instead of scheduled date July 18.NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.