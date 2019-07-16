UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Issues Show Cause Notice To PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Over NA-205 Elections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:21 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues show cause notice to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto over NA-205 elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued show cause notice in the name of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto.According to details, a monitoring team of the ECP issued the notice to the National Assembly member for trying to influence the elections in NA-205 (Ghotki)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued show cause notice in the name of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto.According to details, a monitoring team of the ECP issued the notice to the National Assembly member for trying to influence the elections in NA-205 (Ghotki).PPP stalwarts Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah and Nasir Hussain Shah have also been issued notices by the state institute demanding answers for their participation and campaigning in favor of the party candidate in the constituency.The Election Commission also issued a show cause notice to Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Sardar Ali Gohar Mehr along with assembly members islam Sheikh and Ali Nawaz Mehr.

Earlier, The NA-205-Ghotki-II by-election is likely to be delayed for seven days or more due to the ongoing case of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Sindh High Court (SHC).According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Sindh High Court (SHC) has stopped ECP from publishing ballot papers till July 16.

The SHC will announce the verdict on July 16."It is not possible to print ballot papers within one day after the announcement of a verdict by SHC on July 16, said ECP. However, the ECP is mulling over to hold Ghokti by-polls on July 25 instead of scheduled date July 18.NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Sindh High Court Qaim Ali Shah Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir Alliance Ghotki Pakistan Peoples Party May July From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-205

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz announces to launch nationwide protes ..

4 minutes ago

Premier's visit to America will prove vital for bi ..

4 minutes ago

Game of Thrones' and Netflix tipped to sweep Emmy ..

4 minutes ago

Salman Khan gets trolled over Bottle Cap Challenge ..

2 minutes ago

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal's new poster out; tr ..

2 minutes ago

South African ex-footballer Batchelor shot dead ou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.