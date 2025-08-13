Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara hails Indus Hospital services

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Wednesday that the Indus Hospital had set a glorious example by providing free healthcare facilities to more than 6 million patients across the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Wednesday that the Indus Hospital had set a glorious example by providing free healthcare facilities to more than 6 million patients across the country.

Talking to a delegation of the hospital, he urged the business community to generously donate to such institutions which are working for the public welfare. He said that businessmen and philanthropists of Faisalabad are already extending fullest cooperation for the upgradation of local hospitals and dispensaries, however more efforts are needed to ensure maximum health care facilities to the deprived segments of the society totally free of cost.

He appreciated the construction of a new Indus hospital in Khurarianwala after the successful operation of Karachi and Lahore hospitals.

He requested Tariq Azam, Director Communication Resource Development of IH to provide more details so that the same could be forwarded to the 11,000 members of FCCI requesting them to donate their zakat and charity for this hospital.

Earlier, FCCI Vice President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa said that Muhammad Rauf, a known philanthropist was already extending financial help to the local hospitals. “He would certainly contribute his share for the construction of a new hospital in Khurrianwala”, said the Vice President.

Tariq Azam of IH said that free medical facilities were also being doled out in the far-flung rural areas through containerised hospitals while Indus Hospital was also providing specialised facilities in some government hospitals.

Waheed Khaliq Ramay and Bilal Jamil ECMs were also present.