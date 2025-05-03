Fake encounters, extra judicial killings expose Indian forces' endless oppression at IIOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) breaking all records of systematic state terrorism and war crimes at IIOJ&K, the Indian Occupied Forces continued unleashing terror by staging fake encounters and extra judicial killings to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris in the held valley but failed.

From the brutal killing of young freedom fighter Burhan Wani to the murder of Tahrik e Hurriyat political leader Hafizullah Mir in fake encounters, the Indian occupied forces have killed hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris extra judicially in IIOJ&K after India invaded it on October 27, 1947.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has claimed that over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings and fake encounters were reported in IIOJ&K since 1989 by the Indian army and its intelligence agencies especially RAW.

He said that around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet gun injuries, 11,250 women rapes, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children were also orphaned by the Indian army.

The forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, communication blackout and human rights abuses especially against women and children in IIOJ&K have exposed the India’s state terrorism in the held valley where life became a night mere for the oppressed people.

The September 2021’s Pakistani dossier revealed that about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in IIOJ&K where bodies of 37 Kashmiris were burnt alive.

Most recently, he said the Indian occupational forces have blown up houses of innocent Kashmiris as collective punishment after Pehalgam false flag operation at IIOJ&K.

Devised a sinister plan to kill innocent and illegally detained Pakistanis in fake encounters, Indian army and its intelligence agencies archastered a nefarious plan to stage fake encounters and kill dozens of Pakistanis—who are illegally and forcibly held in custody in various areas of IIOJK.

Security sources told APP that after killing these individuals currently held in different prisons and intelligence facilities, India plans to label them as cross-border terrorists from Pakistan.

As part of this well-orchestrated plan, Indian media will reportedly be provided with videos and images of the victims’ bodies, along with planted weapons and fabricated evidence, immediately after the staged fake encounters.

Indian media, following its typical narrative, will portray these individuals as terrorists allegedly infiltrating from Pakistan. The purpose of this malicious plan is to fabricate yet another excuse for aggression against Pakistan after the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Some of the illegally detained individuals may also be falsely presented as captured terrorists and coerced into making anti-Pakistan statements and false confessions in front of the media.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had already revealed in press conferences on April 29 and 30 that 723 Pakistani citizens are being held illegally in various Indian jails.

Some 56 more Pakistani are also being held forcibly and illegally by Indian intelligence agencies, the sources added.

The DG ISPR had already shared details of these 56 individuals during his press conferences on April 29 and 30.

These detainees may be used at any time for slander and hostile actions against Pakistan, the security sources warned.

On April 24, two citizens from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Deen, who had accidentally crossed the border, were brutally killed in a fake encounter by the Indian army.

Following the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, India is in a state of complete desperation after its media created war hysteria against Pakistan.

Professor Dr Adnan Sarwar, former Chairman International Relations Department at University of Peshawar that the 43 page report of the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) 2019 have exposed the Indian occupation forces’ systematic terrorism and war crimes at IIOJK.

The UNCHR report has testified that Indian occupied forces had used excessive force and pellet guns against peaceful Kashmiris in 2016, resulting in deaths and injuries of a large number of civilians, which was a clear violation of UN Basic Principles on Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials.

Referring to the India’s Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act (AFSPA) promulgated in Occupied Kashmir in 1990, he said that Indian Govt had granted full immunity to its forces from prosecution in civil courts and allowed detention of Kashmiri leadership without any charge or trial.

This black law was frequently used to detain peaceful protesters, Kashmiri leadership, political dissidents, and other activists. The puppet Indian state government of Jammu and Kashmir amended section 10 of the Public Safety Act in 2018 under which freedom fighters and separatist political leaders were transferred to prisons outside of IIOJK.

He said the India's apartheid regime did not allow mass rituals and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani and his body was forcefully snatched from the bereaved family and buried at night.

Similarly, great hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in a bid to silence his strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom and terrorize other Kashmir leadership besides issues of over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK to Hindus that exposed the anti Kashmir's policies of the Hinduvata’s regime.

Mushtaq said the excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunition by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps further testified the Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of the Kashmiris.

He said the burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal have unveiled Modi’s tyranny against minorities especially Muslims.

He said mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in planned attacks on the Muslims population.

The experts urged UNO and world powers to come forward with meaningful actions to address the Kashmir dispute like that of East Taimur before it engulfed the entire region into a war.

They said resolution of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for the progress and prosperity of billions of people living in the subcontinent and ensure lasting peace in the region.