Fare concession in 17 categories to remain intact :CEO Railways

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon has said that concession given to 17 categories on rail travel, including journalists, will continue in the outsourced trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon has said that concession given to 17 categories on rail travel, including journalists, will continue in the outsourced trains.

Talking to the media at his office here on Saturday, he said the Pakistan Railways had recently offered to outsource 34 commercial trains of which 17 trains had received biddings which would be finalized soon.

He said that the management of commercial outsourced trains would be allowed to increase fares by maximum 10 per cent but they could reduce it at their own discretion, adding that the service and quality of trains would be improved under new agreement.

He said that orders had been placed for 230 coaches delivery to be started in the next six months.

There will be rail stocks for 15 trains. A project for rehabilitation of 600 coaches had also been initiated.

As soon as the coaches will be available, one of Akbar Bugti Express or Bolan Mail train will be restored in October.

In addition, stalls of national and international food chains would be set up at each station, he said and added that this year Rs 1.5 billion had been saved as compared to the last year.

During the last year, the revenue was Rs 50 billion and the expenditure was Rs 95 billion.

During the last year, Rs 38 billion was paid in pension. Due to which there is an annual deficit of Rs 45 billion.

Replying to questions of journalists, Additional General Manager Traffic Mazhar Ali Shah said that there were three corridors of the railway in which Gwadar and DI Khan would be connected with the railway.

The Pakistan Railway was providing great facility of transporting coal through trains. At least2,400 ton of coal was being transported from Karachi to Sahiwal through train, he added.