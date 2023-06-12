UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Provides Relief To Common Man, Business Community In Budget: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Federal govt provides relief to common man, business community in budget: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday said that despite the economic crisis, the Federal government has provided relief to the common people including the business community in the budget.

The current federal government has allocated 57 billion rupees for the merged districts in the budget, he said while talking to a representative delegation of Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at Governor House.

Representatives of Kohat Press Club and Kohat Bar Council were also included in the delegation The Governor said that the services of the business community in providing economic stability and employment in the province are commendable.

He said that in order to deal with the economic challenges facing the country, people associated with all sectors would have to work together.

He said the previous provincial government could not get released even one rupee of fund from the federation for the merged districts.

The federal and provincial governments are taking joint measures to provide facilities to the business community, he noted.

Ghulam Ali said that economic development is the first priority of the federal and provincial governments.

In the meeting, the delegation informed the Governor about the overall problems faced by Kohat Chamber, Bar Council, Press Club and the people of Kohat city.

Caretaker provincial ministers Adnan Jalil, Syed Hamid Shah, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani and Kohat Chamber President Arshad Hayat, Rasheed Paracha, Kohat Press Club President Noor Muhammad Bangash, Bar Council Ameer Ajam, Ishtiaqur Rehman, Qasim Bukhari and others were present on the occasion.

The delegation of Kohat Chamber presented various suggestions to the Governor for the development of the business sector and the elimination of their problems and difficulties.

