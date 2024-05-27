Isolated Rain In Upper Parts Of Country To Subside Severe Heat Wave Conditions:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Duststorm/thunderstorm and isolated rain expected in the upper parts of the country from May 28 to June 01 will help subside severe heatwave conditions, providing relief to the heat stricken people.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country on May 28 (evening/night).
Under the influence of this weather system, duststorm/thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani and Barkhan from May 27 (night) to May 29.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad,
Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram from May 28 (evening/night) to June 01 with occasional gaps.
In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar while in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli,
Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from May 28 (evening/night) to June 01.
In Punjab/Islamabad, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat,
Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara,
Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from May 28 (evening/night) to June 01 with
occasional gaps.
In Sindh, duststorm/gusty winds is expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on May 28 and May 29.
The PMD has advised the farmers to manage the crops accordingly.
The department also warned that the duststorm/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
Severe heatwave conditions are likely to subside in upper parts from May 28.
Heatwave-like conditions are likely in central and southern parts of the country.
Day temperatures are likely to remain 03-04 degree celsius above normal in the areas bearing heatwave conditions.
The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the heatwave spell.
Recent Stories
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU holds tutor briefing7 minutes ago
-
DIG stresses to formulate strategy to recover stolen & snatched bikes, vehicles from citizens7 minutes ago
-
HSC annual exams under Hyderabad board to commence from Tuesday8 minutes ago
-
PMSA seizes massive drug haul at sea17 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK37 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown into river37 minutes ago
-
Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom, 23 terrorists killed in three separate IBOs: ISPR37 minutes ago
-
PO held from Saudi Arabia37 minutes ago
-
DC for special attention on cotton crop37 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Zoo admin takes measures to mitigate impacts of heat wave on animals, birds47 minutes ago
-
Education dept serves recruitment schedule for children of ex-service personal48 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan48 minutes ago