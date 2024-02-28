Open Menu

Federal Tax Ombudsman To Visit HCCI On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Federal Tax Ombudsman to visit HCCI on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah (Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz) along with his team will reach the chamber tomorrow, Thursday, February 29 on the invitation of Adeel Siddiqui, President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI).

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Federal Tax Ombudsman will also address businessmen and industrialists in the conference hall of the Chamber and discuss issues related to taxes of the business community.

