Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown a notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Elyas Park, Judge Wala, al-Rehman, Dhandra and Gardana feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Seasons, Korian Road, Nawabanwala, Dasoha, al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, College Road, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, M Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi, Miani, Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom, Niamoana, Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road, Falko Textile and Chishtia Park feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00am to 3:00 pm while Lyallpur Chemical, al-Habib, islam Pura, Canal Road, ATM, Barala, Rodala, Lahore Road, Dana Abad, Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, 240 Mor, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, Theraj Shaheed, Gogera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Torianwala, Rajana, Kotla, Mureedwala, Soondh, Mamonkanjan, Bungalow, Darya Bal, Lasoori, Noor Mehal, Khalid and Aslam Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders originating from 132-kV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 2:30pm on Monday (February 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bilal feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 9:00am to 2:00pm whereas Lal Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Dijkot feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, National Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Gaushala and Hilal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khai feeder originating from 132-kV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Afghan Abad, Lakkar Mandi and Tahir Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Bhaiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Awan Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Garh feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Cchina Garden, Waris Pura and NIC feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jhamra, Katarian and Sammundri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khuda Yar and City Mamonkanjan feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Qadir Abad, Elyas and GM Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Faisalabad Road and new Dana Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Sultan Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Saboana feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Lal Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Rasool Park and Farooq Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ejaz Town, Jalal Street, Sadar Bazaar and Model Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Noor Shaheed and Sangra feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on February 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on Monday (February 240.