FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Jhang Road, Hamza board, Painsara Road, Dawakhari and Maqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Kausar Abad, Elyas Park and Muhammad Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Also, electricity supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road, new MK Sons, MK Sons, Arzu, Hasan Spinning-2, Bismillah Megna, Chaudhary Wala, Saboana and Chawla feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola, Brighto Chemical, Karas Paint, Zahid Jee, Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, ChinSun and Orient Material feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundia Nishat feeder emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Kutchehry Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, T&N Pakistan Limited and new Khannuana feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. New Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Lona, al-Fareed, Zaitoon Textile, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad and Mujtaba Saood feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on May 22.

Meanwhile, power supply from Fertilizer, Ghausia Road, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Khayaban Colony, D-Ground feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. while Firdous, HSM, Lahore Road, Rafiq Spinning Mill, UET, Nimra, Gohar, Ahmad Jamal and Khurarianwala City feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Hilal Road, Khwaja Garden and Gate Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will also remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on May 22, 2022.