Film Legend Muhammad Ali Remembered On His 18th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Film legend Muhammad Ali remembered on his 18th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The 18th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali was observed today.

Mohammad Ali was born on 19th April 1931 at Rampur in India. Muhammad Ali's family migrated from India to Karachi after the partition in 1947, a private news channel reported.

He joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station as a broadcaster in 1956.

Later, he moved to Radio Pakistan Karachi where its then Director General Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari became his mentor for his acting career.

He started his film career in 1962. He was the lead actor and 'hero' in 94 films. He won ten Nigar awards in his career.

He died on this day in 2006 in Lahore due to a heart attack.

