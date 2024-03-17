Open Menu

Four Arrested By FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar In Major Operations

Published March 17, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) On the direction of Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, the crackdown by FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar against the elements involved in the HAWALA and hundi continued on Sunday.

During the major operations, as many as four suspects were arrested in a raid. The alleged arrested included Haji Azam, Khalidullah, Nasir Mehmood and Kamran, FIA spokesman said.

The accused were arrested from board Bazar Peshawar and Batkhela, Swat, the FIA spokesman said.

During the raid, domestic and foreign Currency was recovered from the accused and a total of 1000 Euros, 100 Dollars and Rs. 21,17000 Pakistani rupees were recovered from the accused, the spokesman said.

Records related to hundi and Hawala were also recovered from the accused and the alleged accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency. A case has been registered against the accused with further investigation is ongoing.

