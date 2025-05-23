Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene videos of children on social media

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:23 PM

In a significant operation, a gang involved in creating and selling obscene videos of children on social media has been apprehended in the Kot Addu area of Muzaffargarh district

Muzaffargarh,

According to police sources, the operation was conducted at Adda Bahar under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan and led by DSP Kot Addu, Ghafar Khan, in close coordination with a team from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The action was based on precise intelligence and carried out with high professional expertise.

Multiple suspects have been taken into custody during the raid, and further investigations are underway to dismantle the entire network.

The bold move has been widely appreciated by civil society and the general public. Citizens have lauded DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan and DSP Ghafar Khan for their courageous efforts and expressed hope that similar operations will continue with the same resolve to make society safer and protect children from such heinous crimes.

