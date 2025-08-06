Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) As part of the “Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations,” Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a grand Mushaira (poetic evening) at Governor House Karachi. The event brought together some of the most celebrated poets from across Pakistan and abroad.

The evening was graced by prominent political figures including Federal Minister and Chairman MQM Pakistan Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar, Anees Qaimkhani, and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi.

The Mushaira was presided over by eminent poet Professor Sahar Ansari, with leading poets such as Abbas Tabish (Lahore), Kamran Aziz, Anwar Shaoor, Khawaja Razi Haider, Khalid Irfan (USA), Sabir Zafar, Javed Saba, Akhtar Saeedi, Dr.

Iqbal Pirzada, Fazil Jamili, Khalid Moin, Iqbal Khawar, Nasira Zuberi, Fahad Wali, Haider Rizvi, Humaira Gul Tishna (USA), Abdul Rehman Momin, Mansoor Sahir, Wajiha Sani, Kamran Nafees, and Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Ambar presenting their poetry.

The audience responded enthusiastically, offering resounding applause for powerful and moving verses. The poetic ambiance highlighted themes of patriotism, resilience, and national pride.

Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Wajiha Sani, and Agha Shirazi performed the duties of hosts for the evening, keeping the event engaging and culturally rich.