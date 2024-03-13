HCCI sets March 31 as deadline for membership renewal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Secretary General Muhammad Rizwan has directed all the members to renew their membership on or before 31st March 2024 so that they do not face any problems regarding membership.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he mentioned that under the Trade Organization Act 2013, HCCI has set March 31, 2024, as the deadline for membership renewal, and the process of membership renewal at the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was proceeding rapidly.

According to him, members have already been sent letters by HCCI regarding the annual renewal of membership, which includes instructions to submit income tax returns for 2023 and applicable sales tax returns along with the prescribed fee for the the year 2024-2025. If the membership is not renewed within the specified period, the membership will be suspended.