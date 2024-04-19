Heavy rain in Peshawar, suburbs continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Heavy rains have continued in Peshawar and most of the province since last night.

"Flood risk has increased in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Gilgit-Baltistan, and local rivers of Kashmir and areas adjacent to the Kabul River," an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

He said in most districts of the province, rain has continued since last night, with cloudy weather in the southern districts.

The official said, "The landslides are also a threat in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy rain."

There was a risk of inundation of low-lying areas due to rain, and during the last 24 hours, there was rain with wind and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The heaviest rainfall recorded in the province : Parachinar 9mm, Malam Jabba 6mm, Kakul 05mm, Charat 03mm, Patan, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Peshawar (Airport, City), Takhtbhai 01, Rawalkot 04, and Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

"Fear of damage to standing crops and weak infrastructure, including electricity poles, solar panels, vehicles, etc.

, has increased due to strong wind, hailstorms, thunder, and heavy rain," said the official of the Department of Meteorology.

He said, "There is a chance of strong wind, thundershowers with heavy rain at some places, and snowfall on mountains including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, and DI Khan."

He said, "During this time, there may be hail at some places as well, for which a warning call has already been issued to all district administrations to take precautionary measures."

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 17 degrees Celsius, and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius with the humidity ratio in the air having been recorded up to 98%," the official of the Meteorological Department said.