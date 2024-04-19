Open Menu

Heavy Rain In Peshawar, Suburbs Continue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Heavy rain in Peshawar, suburbs continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Heavy rains have continued in Peshawar and most of the province since last night.

"Flood risk has increased in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Gilgit-Baltistan, and local rivers of Kashmir and areas adjacent to the Kabul River," an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

He said in most districts of the province, rain has continued since last night, with cloudy weather in the southern districts. 

The official said, "The landslides are also a threat in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy rain."

There was a risk of inundation of low-lying areas due to rain, and during the last 24 hours, there was rain with wind and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The heaviest rainfall recorded in the province : Parachinar 9mm, Malam Jabba 6mm, Kakul 05mm, Charat 03mm, Patan, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Peshawar (Airport, City), Takhtbhai 01, Rawalkot 04, and Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

"Fear of damage to standing crops and weak infrastructure, including electricity poles, solar panels, vehicles, etc.

, has increased due to strong wind, hailstorms, thunder, and heavy rain," said the official of the Department of Meteorology.

He said, "There is a chance of strong wind, thundershowers with heavy rain at some places, and snowfall on mountains including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, and DI Khan."

He said, "During this time, there may be hail at some places as well, for which a warning call has already been issued to all district administrations to take precautionary measures."

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 17 degrees Celsius, and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius with the humidity ratio in the air having been recorded up to 98%," the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Related Topics

Kabul Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Abbottabad Flood Swat Murree Vehicles Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Hail Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Garhi Dupatta May All Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

24 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

13 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

13 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

13 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

13 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

13 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

13 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan