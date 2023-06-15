Hot and humid condition with thunderstorm, isolated falls likely in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted very hot and humid weather over most districts of the province.

However, dust, thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls, and hailstorm is likely to occur over Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Dust storms and dust-raising winds are likely in the plain areas of Peshawar. Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DIKhan, Tank, Kohat and Karak districts.

Rain may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra and Balakot during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained very hot and humid over most districts of the province. However, isolated thunderstorm-rain occurred over Hazara and Malakand divisions and Kurram district.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 36, Saidu Sharif 13, Buner 09, Dir and Malam Jabba 04 (each), Parachinar 03, Mirkhani 02, Balakot and Mamad Gut 01 (each), Chitral and Pattan Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 40/25, Chitral 35/18, Timergara 37/21, Dir 32/16, Mirkhani 38/14, Kalam 27/08, Drosh 35/19, Saidu Sharif 36/17, Pattan 38/22, Malam Jabba 22/14, Takht Bhai 37/23, Kakul 32/15, Balakot 36/18, Parachinar 29/15, Bannu 38/25, Cherat 35/20, D.I. Khan 42/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 42°C in Dera Ismail Khan.