Illegal constructions demolished in Chibban and Mai Di Jhuggi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has demolished several illegal structures obstructing public passageways in the Katchi Abadi areas of Chibban and Mai Di Jhuggi.

An FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj and Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa led the anti-encroachment operation in which heavy machinery was used to remove illicit constructions.

He said that several property owners had illegally extended their houses and shops by constructing unauthorized structures including concrete sheds, counters and ramps that were blocking pedestrian and vehicular movement.

He said that FDA used tractors and other equipment to demolish the illegal constructions for restoration of public pathways.

He said that the property owners were sternly warned to refrain from any future encroachments.

They were also directed to immediately remove debris left from demolitions otherwise they would be imposed to pay heavy fines, spokesman added.