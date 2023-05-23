Imran will not be able to escape conviction in Al-Qadir corruption case: Special Assistant to Prime Minster (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to Prime Minster (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Niazi would "not be able to escape conviction in the Al-Qadir corruption case due to strong evidence"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minster (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Niazi would "not be able to escape conviction in the Al-Qadir corruption case due to strong evidence".

Sharing details at a presser, SAPM Tarar said property tycoon Malik Riaz made a payment to purchase One Hyde Park, an apartment in London.

After a thorough investigation, the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom declared the huge transaction money laundering and imposed a penalty of 190 million pound on the property tycoon.

The Government of Pakistan through Shahzad Akbar entered into an agreement with the NCA for refund of 190 million pounds, which the latter agreed on a condition that the money would be spent on the welfare of people of Pakistan, he added.

At that time, he said, another case against Malik Riaz for the payment of Rs 460 billion was pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Shahzad Akbar presented another agreement in the sealed envelope to the Federal Cabinet for approval which was regarding the transfer of 190 million Pounds to the apex court's account to adjust the property tycoon's liability.

For the above favor, Tarar said, Malik Riaz gifted 458 kanal land to Imran Khan Niazi. Zulfi Bukhari made a trust with the name of the Al-Qadir Trust and transferred the land in the name of Imran Khan Niazi, his wife Bushra Bibi and Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi.

He said initially the Al-Qadir Trust had Rs15 million in its account but later at different times later more than Rs 200 million was deposited in it.

He said the Al-Qadir University was a fake institution as it was not a charted by the High education Commission (HEC) and was only affiliated with an unknown college of Lahore showing the strength of 20 to 25 students.

He said the Al-Qadir Trust case was biggest financial scam in the history of Pakistan and Imran Khan Niazi was refusing to cooperate with the investigation team in the case.

He said the PTI attacked the national institutions only to run away from the proceedings of the Al-Qadir Trust case but Imran Khan would not be able to escape conviction in it.