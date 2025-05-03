Infrastructure Projects To Improve Travelling Facilities At Kohat: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate on Saturday said that several infrastructure projects including dualization of KDA Sheikhan to Dam Road are under consideration to improve travel facilities for people of Kohat.
He made these remarks while jointly reviewing the proposed dualization project along with Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali. During the visit, relevant authorities briefed the elected representatives in detail about the project.
The Law Minister noted that key initiatives including the road dualization, are being discussed in consultation with MNA Shehryar Afridi and that a comprehensive development strategy is being developed.
He termed the project essential for improving public convenience and ensuring smooth traffic flow directing concerned departments to implement it without delay.
He emphasized that there can be no compromise on public welfare projects and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Infrastructure projects to improve travelling facilities at Kohat: Minister3 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI urges HESCO to end power outages in Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
Canals originating from Nasrat Division will remain closed until May 103 minutes ago
-
DPM directs early solarization of tubewells in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP hails successful test of Abdali missile3 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide on Information meets US Acting Deputy Head of Mission3 minutes ago
-
PPP leader reaffirms commitment to Press Freedom on World Press Freedom Day13 minutes ago
-
Stem cells evolutionise wound healing, skin health, says expert at symposium13 minutes ago
-
Bike riders shoot dead woman23 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 observes International Firefighters' Day with great enthusiasm23 minutes ago
-
Gilani felicitates armed forces, scientists on successful Abdali missile test43 minutes ago
-
Gilani mourns passing of Prof. Sajid Mir43 minutes ago