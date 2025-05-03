Infrastructure projects to improve travelling facilities at Kohat: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate on Saturday said that several infrastructure projects including dualization of KDA Sheikhan to Dam Road are under consideration to improve travel facilities for people of Kohat.

He made these remarks while jointly reviewing the proposed dualization project along with Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali. During the visit, relevant authorities briefed the elected representatives in detail about the project.

The Law Minister noted that key initiatives including the road dualization, are being discussed in consultation with MNA Shehryar Afridi and that a comprehensive development strategy is being developed.

He termed the project essential for improving public convenience and ensuring smooth traffic flow directing concerned departments to implement it without delay.

He emphasized that there can be no compromise on public welfare projects and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.