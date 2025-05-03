Open Menu

Infrastructure Projects To Improve Travelling Facilities At Kohat: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Infrastructure projects to improve travelling facilities at Kohat: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate on Saturday said that several infrastructure projects including dualization of KDA Sheikhan to Dam Road are under consideration to improve travel facilities for people of Kohat.

He made these remarks while jointly reviewing the proposed dualization project along with Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali. During the visit, relevant authorities briefed the elected representatives in detail about the project.

The Law Minister noted that key initiatives including the road dualization, are being discussed in consultation with MNA Shehryar Afridi and that a comprehensive development strategy is being developed.

He termed the project essential for improving public convenience and ensuring smooth traffic flow directing concerned departments to implement it without delay.

He emphasized that there can be no compromise on public welfare projects and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

3 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

3 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

10 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

19 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

19 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

19 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan