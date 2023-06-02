Investors being highly encouraged to promote local industries in KP: Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Taxation Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that the promotion of local industries was one of the top priorities of the provincial government.

And in that context, he added, investors were not only being encouraged to the maximum extent but they were also being given maximum incentives.

Afridi was talking to a representative delegation of Peshawar's industrial community at his office, Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

The delegation apprised him of some of their problems and difficulties to which the minister assured support.

Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Chief Executive KPEZDMC and senior officers of the Small Industries Development board were also present in the meeting.

Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi listened carefully to the delegation's grievances regarding taxation and assured that the provincial government will make all possible efforts in that regard. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had abundant natural resources as well as enormous scope for industry and trade, whereas, despite the distance from the sea, there were plenty of opportunities for the development of industries in this province.

The minister stressed that the province was also rich in precious minerals and hard-working manpower.

"There is a need for the provincial government and local investors to work together as a team to bring the province to the stage of economic prosperity", he maintained and assured that his government would leave no stone unturned to encourage local entrepreneurship.

The provincial minister further said, "We are also trying to open all trade routes with the neighbouring country Afghanistan and this enables our investors to extend their exports to the Central Asian estates," but for that purpose, he recalled, "We have to work together round-the-clock."The delegation members thanked Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi for carefully reviewing their problems and demands and taking a personal interest in their resolution. The delegation also assured of full cooperation in implementing the development policies of the provincial government.