JUI Leaders Grieved At Death Of Prof Sajid Mir

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The district leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Multan expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, head of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees.

District Ameer Mufti Amir Mahmood, General Secretary Noor Khan Hans Advocate, Information Secretary Rana Muhammad Saeed, patron Hafiz Muhammad Umar Sheikh, and other district and provincial office-bearers paid tribute to the late scholar.

They said Prof.

Sajid Mir was a wise religious and political leader known for his principled stance and bold expression. He played a vital role in promoting inter-sect harmony and worked tirelessly for resolving issues faced by religious seminaries, as well as for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country.

The JUI leadership shared their condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for his forgiveness and a high rank in Jannat. His religious services will always be remembered.

