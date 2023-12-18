KP CM approves appointment of BoGs of nine MTI hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has acceded to the appointment of new chairmen and members of board of governors (BoGs) of nine MTI hospitals of the province after an approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the notification of KP Establishment department, the appointment of the BoGs would be for a period of three years, adding that Ghulam Qadir Khan has been appointed as chairman of BoGs Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, while Professor Mahfooz Hussain, Akhtar Naveed, Dil Roz and Dr Muhammad Ali Chohan nominated are the members.

Similarly, Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Dar has been appointed as chairman BoGs MTI-MMM DI Khan while Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Khalid Mahmood, Samin ullah Khan, Musa Khan and Esa Khan were appointed as the members.

Prof Dr Ejaz Hassan Khan was appointed as chairman of BoGs MTI-Bacha Khan Medical College, Swabi while Prof Mohammad Ishaq Khattak, Sher Bahadur Khan, Prof Noor Jehan, Muhammad Irfan and Prof Sajjad Muhammad Khan were appointed as the members.

Dr Damsaz Khan was appointed as chairman BoGs of MTI Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, Bannu while the members included Malik Niamat Ullah Khan, Abid Ullah Khan, Dr.

Muhammad Hashim and Atta Ullah Khan.

Dr Umar Ayub has been appointed as chairman MTI-KTH Peshawar while Prof Dr Tahir Ali, Mir Yaqoob Khan, Gohar Zaman and Qari Abdur Rauf Madni have been appointed as the members.

Prof Dr Khalid Anwar Khan Khanzada and Asad Ullah Chamkani were appointed as members of MTI-LRH, Peshawar, it said.

Prof Muhammad Hafiz Ullah was appointed as chairman of BoGs Peshawar Instituted of Cardiology (PIC) while the members included Muhammad Anees,

Justice (R) Sahibzada Khursheed Ahmad, Asad Akbar and Abdus Siddique.

Dr Muhammad Arshad was appointed as chairman of MTI Mardan Medical Complex, Mardan while Misal Khan, S A Shakeel, Prof Dr Zia Muhammad, Pir Waheed and Arif Khan were appointed as the members of BoGs.

Javed Ahmed Turk Ayub has been appointed as chairman of BoGs of MTI Abbottabad Teaching Hospital/AMC, Abbottabad while the members of BoGs included Fawad Saleh, Asad Jadoon and Jaffar Hussain Shah.

APP/adi