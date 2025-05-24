KP Food Authority Fines Milk Tankers For Adulteration
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In a decisive move to curb food adulteration, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) under the supervision of Deputy Director Dr. Wasif Khan, conducted a targeted operation against milk suppliers here in Dera Ismail Khan.
Using a mobile laboratory, the team inspected tankers transporting milk to Peshawar and found water mixed into the milk during on-site testing.
As a result, fines were imposed immediately on the violators. Authorities confirmed that the adulterated milk posed serious risks to public health.
Dr. Wasif Khan, while speaking to the media, stressed that providing pure milk is a basic right of citizens and that strict action will be taken against anyone endangering human health. He added that the deployment of mobile labs has made it easier to detect adulteration instantly, enabling prompt enforcement.
The Halal Food Authority reiterated its commitment to food safety and announced that such operations would continue to ensure the supply of clean and unadulterated food to the public.
