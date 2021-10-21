UrduPoint.com

KP PA Panel Seeks Details Regarding Vehicles' Purchase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:53 PM

KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purchase

The standing committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Administration Department has directed the higher authorities of the department for presentation of complete details regarding the purchase of new vehicles under the policy of the provincial government to present them in the forthcoming meeting of the panel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The standing committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Administration Department has directed the higher authorities of the department for presentation of complete details regarding the purchase of new vehicles under the policy of the provincial government to present them in the forthcoming meeting of the panel.

The meeting of the standing committee was held here in the Conference Room of the provincial assembly secretariat with chairman, Mufti Obaid-ur-Rehman on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the purchase of vehicles for the senior officials and authorities under the auspices of the Administration Department during 2013-2019.

During the meeting, MPA Shagufta Malik expressed reservations over the purchase of Fortuner vehicles for Commissioners.

She also objected the following of Federal policy in such matters even during the post 18th amendment era.

On the request of the Shagufta Malik, the chairman of the panel further directed the authorities of the department for giving detail briefing to the members of the committee in the forthcoming meeting that who has moved the summary for the purchase of Fortuner vehicles under which rules.

The chairman further directed the department to dispatch complete information in light of the points raise by Shagufta Malik in next meeting of the panel and also briefed the members regarding the powers and responsibilities of the department.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Vehicles Post Mufti Government

Recent Stories

AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing ..

AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing due sustainable developmental ..

40 seconds ago
 Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

42 seconds ago
 Efforts being made to resolve problems of people: ..

Efforts being made to resolve problems of people: Minister

43 seconds ago
 Putin Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Pe ..

Putin Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Peace Prize

6 minutes ago
 KPCTA arranges city tour for orphans, street child ..

KPCTA arranges city tour for orphans, street children

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh condemns Bajaur IED blast

Sheikh condemns Bajaur IED blast

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.