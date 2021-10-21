KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purchase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The standing committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Administration Department has directed the higher authorities of the department for presentation of complete details regarding the purchase of new vehicles under the policy of the provincial government to present them in the forthcoming meeting of the panel.

The meeting of the standing committee was held here in the Conference Room of the provincial assembly secretariat with chairman, Mufti Obaid-ur-Rehman on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the purchase of vehicles for the senior officials and authorities under the auspices of the Administration Department during 2013-2019.

During the meeting, MPA Shagufta Malik expressed reservations over the purchase of Fortuner vehicles for Commissioners.

She also objected the following of Federal policy in such matters even during the post 18th amendment era.

On the request of the Shagufta Malik, the chairman of the panel further directed the authorities of the department for giving detail briefing to the members of the committee in the forthcoming meeting that who has moved the summary for the purchase of Fortuner vehicles under which rules.

The chairman further directed the department to dispatch complete information in light of the points raise by Shagufta Malik in next meeting of the panel and also briefed the members regarding the powers and responsibilities of the department.