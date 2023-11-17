KPK Police strives to curb terrorism and ensure security: Akhtar Hayat Gandapur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Ahsan Gandapur Friday has underscored the vital role of youth in preventing terrorism and maintaining peace in the province.

Highlighting districts such as Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan as more susceptible to terrorism, he revealed the uncovering of ISIS networks in several areas, including Peshawar.

IGP Ijaz Ahsan Gandapur expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of the new headquarters building of the Counter-Terrorism Department in Hazara Division, costing 173.66 million rupees.

He said that efforts to thwart terrorist activities are in full swing, with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), leading the charge. Successful anti-terrorism operations have yielded positive outcomes, showcasing the police's commitment to their duties. The police force is well-prepared to ensure security during upcoming elections.

The IG emphasized the active contribution of the youth in establishing peace, he noted the effective control of terrorism-related incidents in the province.

To enhance counter-terrorism measures, the capabilities of the Counter-Terrorism Department have been bolstered, and additional districts have been included in its jurisdiction.

Currently, 15 regions of the CTD are operational, addressing incidents in districts like Malakand, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Mardan, adding he said.

IGP Gandapur highlighted improvements in intelligence-gathering operations, introducing new sources and personnel. He said that the focus extends to providing financial assistance to those renouncing terrorism and the efforts are also underway as a significant number of approximately 217,000 illegal immigrants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been moved to Afghanistan and are 80 percent of the total numbers.

The IG KPK disclosed the activation of a special security unit, with SSP or DSP rank officers assigned to each project concerning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the IGP, security measures, including the installation of cameras in 13 sensitive locations, aims to enhance overall security.

He said that modern policing technology is playing a crucial role, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police incorporating global best practices to combat crimes effectively. The IGP affirmed the commitment to taking individuals involved in various incidents into custody, irrespective of their social status, expressing determination to continue efforts without wavering.