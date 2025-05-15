Lahore Police Arrest Over 2,100 In Crackdown On Begging Rings
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In an operation against organised begging networks, Lahore Police have arrested 2,195 habitual beggars and registered 2,170 FIRs since the beginning of the year, according to a statement issued by the police spokesperson on Thursday.
Among those apprehended are 2,083 men, 100 women and 12 alleged facilitators. The arrests were made across the city’s six divisions, with 527 in City Division, 474 in Cantonment, 272 in Civil Lines, 249 in Saddar, 232 in Iqbal Town, and 441 in Model Town.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eliminating street begging in the city. “There is zero tolerance for begging. We are committed to ridding Lahore of this social menace,” he said.
The CCPO directed law enforcement teams to carry out intelligence-based operations targeting drug dealers and other criminals posing as beggars.
He stressed the importance of identifying and dismantling organised groups exploiting women and children for forced begging.
Police have been instructed to intensify coordination with the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and the Social Welfare Department to provide support to vulnerable individuals and clamp down on those exploiting them.
In addition, the CCPO ordered the City Traffic Police to take action against beggar networks operating at major intersections and traffic signals. He also called upon the Investigation Wing to ensure swift prosecution and continuous surveillance of repeat offenders using the CCTV network managed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.
Police officials said the campaign will continue with increased focus in the coming weeks.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports36 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos36 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital46 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods1 hour ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration1 hour ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony1 hour ago
-
Three killed in a road accident2 hours ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C2 hours ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City3 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts3 hours ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago