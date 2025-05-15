Lahore police arrest over 2,100 in crackdown on begging rings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In an operation against organised begging networks, Lahore Police have arrested 2,195 habitual beggars and registered 2,170 FIRs since the beginning of the year, according to a statement issued by the police spokesperson on Thursday.

Among those apprehended are 2,083 men, 100 women and 12 alleged facilitators. The arrests were made across the city’s six divisions, with 527 in City Division, 474 in Cantonment, 272 in Civil Lines, 249 in Saddar, 232 in Iqbal Town, and 441 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eliminating street begging in the city. “There is zero tolerance for begging. We are committed to ridding Lahore of this social menace,” he said.

The CCPO directed law enforcement teams to carry out intelligence-based operations targeting drug dealers and other criminals posing as beggars.

He stressed the importance of identifying and dismantling organised groups exploiting women and children for forced begging.

Police have been instructed to intensify coordination with the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and the Social Welfare Department to provide support to vulnerable individuals and clamp down on those exploiting them.

In addition, the CCPO ordered the City Traffic Police to take action against beggar networks operating at major intersections and traffic signals. He also called upon the Investigation Wing to ensure swift prosecution and continuous surveillance of repeat offenders using the CCTV network managed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Police officials said the campaign will continue with increased focus in the coming weeks.