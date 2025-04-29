Open Menu

Laptop Distribution Begins Across Punjab, Says Education Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the distribution of laptops will officially begin on Tuesday, starting from Lahore. He said that 110,000 laptops will be provided to students of public sector universities and colleges.

Sharing the news, the minister said the first distribution ceremony will be held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, marking the beginning of the province-wide initiative. He added that such ceremonies will be conducted across all divisions of Punjab, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally participating in the distributions.

"Students will receive modern, high-performance laptops," said Rana Sikandar Hayat. He emphasised that the move represents the fulfillment of yet another promise made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to the youth of Punjab. “The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) does not make false promises. Every commitment we make is delivered in the form of completed projects,” the minister asserted.

He concluded by reaffirming that the PML-N's legacy is one of action, not just words: “Each of our promises is being realized through concrete initiatives."

