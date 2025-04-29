Laptop Distribution Begins Across Punjab, Says Education Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the distribution of laptops will officially begin on Tuesday, starting from Lahore. He said that 110,000 laptops will be provided to students of public sector universities and colleges.
Sharing the news, the minister said the first distribution ceremony will be held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, marking the beginning of the province-wide initiative. He added that such ceremonies will be conducted across all divisions of Punjab, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally participating in the distributions.
"Students will receive modern, high-performance laptops," said Rana Sikandar Hayat. He emphasised that the move represents the fulfillment of yet another promise made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to the youth of Punjab. “The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) does not make false promises. Every commitment we make is delivered in the form of completed projects,” the minister asserted.
He concluded by reaffirming that the PML-N's legacy is one of action, not just words: “Each of our promises is being realized through concrete initiatives."
Recent Stories
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister meets JI Ameer in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Laptop distribution begins across Punjab, says education minister6 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, cash recovered16 minutes ago
-
Teachers can play key role in progress: CEO16 minutes ago
-
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore25 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails lawyers' role in national development25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Czech Republic explore cooperation in public procurement25 minutes ago
-
UN hands over restored bridges to strengthen community resilience in Swat25 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers call for national unity to deliver 'a resolute response to India'25 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf pays tribute to late Maulana Qari Baqi25 minutes ago
-
Senate body focuses on MRI availability at FGPC Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
Japanese delegation visits SAU to strengthen collaboration in sustainable farming and farmer capacit ..25 minutes ago