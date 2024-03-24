Major operations FIA Kohat Zone, 06 cases registered electricity theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Major operations of FIA Kohat Zone on Sunday with six cases have been registered against elements involved in electricity theft, a spokesman of the FIA said here Sunday.

As a result of the raids, 6 accused were also arrested. The raids were carried out by Composite Circle Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. The arrested accused identified include Muhammad Atif, Ziaullah, Muhammad Luqman, Khalid Usman, Hayatullah and Gul islam, FIA spokesman said. The accused were stealing electricity by hooking the main power line at several shops.

PESCO officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot with cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply have also been seized, FIA spokesman said.

The national exchequer was losing lakhs of rupees due to electricity theft.

Raids were conducted in Dera Ismail Khan area of Danpur and Niazi Chowk and Bannu area of Sarani and the accused was arrested and investigation started, he added, “Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.”

He said, FIA is tightening the cordon against the elements involved in electricity theft. The raiding teams are conducting joint operations with PESCO officials and all resources are being used to arrest the accused, the official said.

