Open Menu

May-9 Violence: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar, Imran's Sisters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:20 PM

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sisters

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar and the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till November 22 in cases related to May-9 violence, including the attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar and the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till November 22 in cases related to May-9 violence, including the attack on Jinnah House.

Earlier, Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan appeared before ATC Judge Arshad Javed on expiry of their bail term.

The investigation officer submitted that the arrest of the accused was required as they had not joined the investigation process yet whereas their interim bails were pending for two months.

At this stage, the defence counsel argued that the investigation officer was not available whenever the accused went to join the investigation process.

However, the investigation officer submitted that a misstatement was being made that he was not available whenever the accused went to join the investigations.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended the interim bail of the accused till November 22 and ordered them to join the investigations.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar November Anti Terrorism Court Court Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight op ..

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight opening Terminal A

7 minutes ago
 France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

13 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command ar ..

Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command area expansion programme in rain ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves ..

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves full occupancy for its first ..

22 minutes ago
 Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

2 minutes ago
 Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference i ..

Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference in Türkiye

2 minutes ago
SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through I ..

SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through Insurtech revolution: Aamir Kha ..

16 minutes ago
 Nation stands firmly, rejects elements involved in ..

Nation stands firmly, rejects elements involved in May 9 incident: Abbassi

2 minutes ago
 Research on producing fertilizer from garbage kick ..

Research on producing fertilizer from garbage kicks off in Murree

2 minutes ago
 Centers of Excellence to be established at Nationa ..

Centers of Excellence to be established at National Skills University, PITHM: Ma ..

16 minutes ago
 Court acquits two accused from drugs case

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

43 minutes ago
 Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan