MEPCO nabs 203 power pilferers in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 203 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 252,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 4.2 million was imposed as fine while cases were also got lodged against 15 power pilferers involved in tampering the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.