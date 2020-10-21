UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Nabs 203 Power Pilferers In A Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:30 PM

MEPCO nabs 203 power pilferers in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 203 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 252,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 4.2 million was imposed as fine while cases were also got lodged against 15 power pilferers involved in tampering the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

5 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

9 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

10 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

31 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.