Minister Urges Universities To Promote Research Culture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Minister urges universities to promote research culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that Pakistani universities need to focus more on promotion of research culture in the country.

While inaugurating the newly constructed Science Block of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), he admired the role of AIOU in the field of mass education and termed AIOU as a role model for other national educational institutions.

Shafqat Mahmood appreciated Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for his services.

He said that during Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum tenure, AIOU has become more innovative and has made effective use of the latest information and communication technology in education.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum briefed the minister about the automation and digitalization process of the university.

He informed the minister that presently 1.4 million students were enrolled in AIOU while the university has graduated 36 lac students so far.

He further said that out of a total 1.9 million students enrolled in higher education in all universities of the country, AIOU is catering the higher educational needs of around six lac students.

