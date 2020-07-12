UrduPoint.com
Moderate Flooding Likely In Hill Torrents Of DG Khan Division

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Flood Commission Sunday revealed that a Moderate Flooding" is expected in the Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division and Nullahs in the eastern Balochistan during the next 24 Hours.

At present there is no riverine flood situation and all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to Federal Flood Commission (FFC) daily report on Sunday, the Combined Live Storage of Tarbel, Mangla and Chashma is 7.773 MAF (57.09 % of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela Dam has attained water level of 1460.42 feet against Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet (i.e. 89.58 feet storage space is available for impounding of water), while Mangla Dam has attained water level of 1224.60 feet against Maximum Conservation Level of 1242.00 feet (i.e. 17.40 feet storage space is still available for impounding of water).

As per the report of Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's Westerly Wave trough over Northwestern parts of the country has moved towards Eastwards and lies over Northern parts of the country.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian sea are still penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet besides Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northeastwards.

The FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Sargodha, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Multan & D G Khan Divisions of Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D I Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity may also occur over Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions), Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir including the upper catchments of all the major rivers during the next 24 hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is actively monitoring the prevailing weather system on Round-the-Clock basis and is keeping all concerned informed through its central Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore.

