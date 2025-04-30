Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Vow United Front Against Indian Aggression After NSC Briefing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vow united front against Indian aggression after NSC briefing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with MQM Chairman and Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed Pak-India tension.

Mohsin Naqvi briefed the education minister on the decisions made during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui fully endorsed the decisions of the NSC, stating that MQM stands firmly with the entire nation. He remarked that India’s provocative statements are fueling the flames of war and that every child of Pakistan is ready to defend the homeland alongside the armed forces.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed that choosing this path of destruction will prove extremely costly for India. He said that political leadership is united on the national issue of potential Indian aggression, and warned that India must not be under any delusion— the people of Pakistan and its armed forces are united and will deliver a strong and befitting response to any aggression.

Recent Stories

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in chang ..

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation

9 minutes ago
 Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after L ..

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

39 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

55 minutes ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

5 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

5 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

5 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan