Mohsin Naqvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vow united front against Indian aggression after NSC briefing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with MQM Chairman and Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed Pak-India tension.
Mohsin Naqvi briefed the education minister on the decisions made during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui fully endorsed the decisions of the NSC, stating that MQM stands firmly with the entire nation. He remarked that India’s provocative statements are fueling the flames of war and that every child of Pakistan is ready to defend the homeland alongside the armed forces.
Mohsin Naqvi stressed that choosing this path of destruction will prove extremely costly for India. He said that political leadership is united on the national issue of potential Indian aggression, and warned that India must not be under any delusion— the people of Pakistan and its armed forces are united and will deliver a strong and befitting response to any aggression.
